EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Up 6% – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
EcoSynthetix Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
