Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $213,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

