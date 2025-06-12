enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in enGene were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its position in shares of enGene by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 9,632,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 954,610 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in enGene by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 1,949,942 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in enGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in enGene by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 561,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Price Performance

ENGN stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. enGene Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene

About enGene

(Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.