Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,416 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,080,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 241,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 3,104.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 96,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of TRDA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

