ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 44,179.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $43,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $15,590,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $8,683,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Trading Down 1.6%

ePlus stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

