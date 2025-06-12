Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ABEO FY2026 Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 50,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $342,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,424.36. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,030.80. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,941 shares of company stock valued at $711,341 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

