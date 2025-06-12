ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 248,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

