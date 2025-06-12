Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.82 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.14). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.14), with a volume of 65,783 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.39.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eurocell news, insider Michael Scott sold 16,099 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.03), for a total value of £24,148.50 ($32,734.85). Also, insider Darren Waters sold 218,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £325,845.12 ($441,704.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,832 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Featured Articles

