Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $335.39 on Thursday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.77.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

