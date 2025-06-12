Everest Management Corp. Invests $2.54 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 23,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

