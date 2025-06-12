Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

