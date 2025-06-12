F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 168,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 823,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE FNB opened at $14.07 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

About F.N.B.

Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

