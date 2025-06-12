Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $11,696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

