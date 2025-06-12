First Community Trust NA Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Community Trust NA raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0%

AMZN opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

