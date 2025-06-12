First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.6%

FFBC stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,267 shares of company stock valued at $228,972 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.