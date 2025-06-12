First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4,472.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

