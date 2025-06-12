FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $5,405,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FLNG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.5%

FLEX LNG stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $28.27.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.07%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

