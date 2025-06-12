Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

