Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

