FY2026 Earnings Forecast for MOH Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the company will post earnings per share of $28.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.21.

NYSE MOH opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

