Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 31.7% – Time to Sell?

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) fell 31.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Gafisa Trading Down 31.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

