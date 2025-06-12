GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 34,689 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 13,657.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NNI opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.95. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $398.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.