GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 35,436 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6,562.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.0%

LBRDK stock opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.