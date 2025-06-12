GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 89,668 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3,533.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,206 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,668 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.