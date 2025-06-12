GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 91,914 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4,376.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

