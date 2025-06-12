GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 9,017.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

