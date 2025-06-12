GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 133,911 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 22,620.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,911 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

