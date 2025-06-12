GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 44,468 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8,438.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

