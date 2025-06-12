GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 62,725 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 10,454.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $68.27 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

