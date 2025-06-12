GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 77,446 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 9,286.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,446 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.