GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 21,108.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $15,507,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

