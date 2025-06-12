GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8,061.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,647 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

