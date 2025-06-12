GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 5,975.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Prudential by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.3258 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

