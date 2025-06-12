GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2,999.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,072 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Vista Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.68.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

