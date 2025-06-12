GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8,971.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,331.43. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,382.50. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

