GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2,412.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after buying an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after buying an additional 3,578,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after buying an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,138,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.73. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -109.89%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

