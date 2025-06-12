GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 23,382.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $688.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.