GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 1,346.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Informatica by 7,053.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 261,163 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,120. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

