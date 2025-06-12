GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 114,237.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $407.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $359.34 and a 12 month high of $602.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.34 and a 200-day moving average of $447.37. The company has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

