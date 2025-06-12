GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8,478.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851,449 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE BC opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

