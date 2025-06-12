GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 9,426.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,419,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex acquired 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $992,235.77. This trade represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

