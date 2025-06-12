GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 44,366 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 13,363.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,024,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,713,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

