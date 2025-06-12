GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 75,154 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 5,575.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $35,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,222.48. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,116 shares of company stock worth $753,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.96.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

