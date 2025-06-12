GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5,949.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

