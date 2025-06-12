General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAM opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.44.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $423,893.25. The trade was a 11.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $49,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,852. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,876 shares of company stock worth $95,981 and have sold 32,599 shares worth $808,839. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

