GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in GitLab by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 299,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

