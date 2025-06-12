GitLab’s (GTLB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on GitLab from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

GitLab stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. GitLab has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

