GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 16th

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 16th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 13th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 161,223 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

