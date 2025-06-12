GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 16th

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, June 16th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 13th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

