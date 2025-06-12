GlycoMimetics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 16th (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 16th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 13th.

GLYC stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

